    U.S. Army Paratroopers and Paratroopers participate in Exerciese Falcon Leap in the Netherlands

    NETHERLANDS

    09.14.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hornby 

    82nd Airborne Division

    U.S. Army Paratroopers and Paratroopers from partner nations participate in Exercise Falcon Leap, loading at Eindhoven Air Base and dropping at Drop Zone Houtdorperveld, Netherlands during Falcon Leap 2021 on 14 September, 2021.

    Exercise Falcon Leap is part of the remembrance ceremonies for Operation Market Garden's 77th anniversary and is currently NATO's largest technical airborne exercise with 12 different Allied and partner Nations participating. 82nd ABN DIV conducts airborne training with partner nations in the Netherlands during Falcon Leap 2021. This represents the first day of training (14 September 2021). Also shown is a Dutch "wing exchange" for those who jumped with Dutch aircraft and jumpmasters.

    Market Garden, Market Garden 77, MG77, Falcon Leap 2021, Airborne Interoperability, 82nd Airborne Division, WWII, World War II

    U.S. Army product by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan D.D. Hornby

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    World War II
    Airborne Interoperability
    Falcon Leap 2021
    Market Garden 77
    MG77

