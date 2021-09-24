Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STRIKEWERX Spark Sprint:SSgt Hannah Ziffer

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Courtesy Video

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Hannah Ziffer, 2nd Security Forces Squadron non-commission officer in charge of pass and registration, speaks about how to better streamline the process of issuing and receiving visitor passes.

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.26.2021 01:31
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 815254
    VIRIN: 210924-F-ZZ999-1001
    Filename: DOD_108592486
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, STRIKEWERX Spark Sprint:SSgt Hannah Ziffer, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Barksdale AFB
    8th Air Force
    AFGSC
    STRIKEWERX

