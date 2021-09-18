Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve: U.S. Army Reserve Cyber Soldiers - Maj. Johnathan Cecilio

    UNITED STATES

    09.18.2021

    Video by Sgt. Torrance Saunders 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    San Antonio, Texas - U.S. Army Reserve Major Jonathan V. Cecilio, a Cyber
    Operations Officer with the Southwest Cyber Protection Center, Army Reserve
    Cyber Protection Brigade, shares his passion for the Cyber branch during
    Wooly Knit during September 2021. Wooly Knit 2021 is a USCYBERCOM exercise
    to validate Cyber Protection Teams for real-world, cyber protection
    missions.

    Date Taken: 09.18.2021
    Date Posted: 09.26.2021 01:21
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve: U.S. Army Reserve Cyber Soldiers - Maj. Johnathan Cecilio, by SGT Torrance Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    cyber
    usarmyreserve
    335thsignalcommand
    cyberwarriors
    cyberprotection

