San Antonio, Texas - U.S. Army Reserve Major Jonathan V. Cecilio, a Cyber
Operations Officer with the Southwest Cyber Protection Center, Army Reserve
Cyber Protection Brigade, shares his passion for the Cyber branch during
Wooly Knit during September 2021. Wooly Knit 2021 is a USCYBERCOM exercise
to validate Cyber Protection Teams for real-world, cyber protection
missions.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2021 01:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|815252
|VIRIN:
|210918-A-OD115-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108592418
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Why I Serve: U.S. Army Reserve Cyber Soldiers - Maj. Johnathan Cecilio, by SGT Torrance Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT