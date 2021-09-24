video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Senior leaders from across the African continent, allied and partner nations, U.S. military, country-specific liaison officers and other representatives attend to closing remarks 7th Army Training Command Headquarters, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Sept. 24, 2021. The 7th Army Training Command and U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, hosted the inaugural African Land Forces Colloquium , designed specifically to showcase military training capabilities and provide a platform for building partner capacity. (U.S Army Photo by Pfc. Jacob Bradford)