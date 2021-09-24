Senior leaders from across the African continent, allied and partner nations, U.S. military, country-specific liaison officers and other representatives attend to closing remarks 7th Army Training Command Headquarters, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Sept. 24, 2021. The 7th Army Training Command and U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, hosted the inaugural African Land Forces Colloquium , designed specifically to showcase military training capabilities and provide a platform for building partner capacity. (U.S Army Photo by Pfc. Jacob Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2021 13:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|815242
|VIRIN:
|210924-A-NJ170-712
|Filename:
|DOD_108592262
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, African Land Forces Colloquium, by PFC Jacob Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
