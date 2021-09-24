Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    African Land Forces Colloquium

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    09.24.2021

    Video by Pfc. Jacob Bradford 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    Senior leaders from across the African continent, allied and partner nations, U.S. military, country-specific liaison officers and other representatives attend to closing remarks 7th Army Training Command Headquarters, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Sept. 24, 2021. The 7th Army Training Command and U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, hosted the inaugural African Land Forces Colloquium , designed specifically to showcase military training capabilities and provide a platform for building partner capacity. (U.S Army Photo by Pfc. Jacob Bradford)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.26.2021 13:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815242
    VIRIN: 210924-A-NJ170-712
    Filename: DOD_108592262
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Land Forces Colloquium, by PFC Jacob Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    7thATC
    AFLC
    SETAF-AF
    African Land Forces Colloquium

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT