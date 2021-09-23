Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplain (Capt.) Emil J. Kapaun Mass of Farewell Stringer

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jonathan McElderry 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    People attend/participate in a mass of farewell in honor of Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Army Chaplain (Capt.) Emil J. Kapaun, at the Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Peace in Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 23, 2021. In May of 2021, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that Chaplain Kapaun’s remains had been positively identified. His remains had previously been interred in a grave marked “unknown” at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu in 1956 and had been disinterred in 2019 as part of DPAA’s Korean War Disinterment Project. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. 

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.25.2021 04:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815233
    VIRIN: 210923-F-IY281-0001
    Filename: DOD_108592087
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Chaplain (Capt.) Emil J. Kapaun Mass of Farewell Stringer, by SSgt Jonathan McElderry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Korea
    POW/MIA
    military
    DPAA
    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

