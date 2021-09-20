Regional Health Command Central Best Medic Competition 2021

Soldiers from across the region gather to compete in the Regional Health Command Central Best Medic Competition, Sept. 20-23, at Fort Carson and Pinon Canyon. Soldiers worked in a demanding, continuous, and realistic operational environment being physically and cognitively evaluated throughout various lanes. The events included, a written test, a stress shoot, day and night land navigation and a 16 mile foot march just to name a few.
