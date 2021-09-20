Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Regional Health Command Central Best Medic Competition 2021

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2021

    Video by Spc. Ruby Torres 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from across the region gather to compete in the Regional Health Command Central Best Medic Competition, Sept. 20-23, at Fort Carson and Pinon Canyon. Soldiers worked in a demanding, continuous, and realistic operational environment being physically and cognitively evaluated throughout various lanes. The events included, a written test, a stress shoot, day and night land navigation and a 16 mile foot march just to name a few.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.26.2021 08:43
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 

    4th Infantry Division
    Fort Carson
    Central Region
    Best Medic Competition

