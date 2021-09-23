Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Liberty's Case Management

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Video by Spc. James Liker 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Task Force Liberty's case management team, provides follow up care to Afghan visitors, at Liberty Village, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey.The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.25.2021 18:41
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 

