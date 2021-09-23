Task Force Liberty's case management team, provides follow up care to Afghan visitors, at Liberty Village, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey.The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2021 18:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|815220
|VIRIN:
|210924-A-HN868-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108591860
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Liberty's Case Management, by SPC James Liker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
