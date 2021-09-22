Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WTI 1-22: MV-22 Osprey Basic Assault Support 

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Ransom 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), pilot an MV-22 Osprey to conduct basic assault support during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 1-22, near Yuma, Ariz., on Sept. 22, 2021. The WTI course is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Ransom) 

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 19:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815213
    VIRIN: 210922-M-MQ824-1001
    Filename: DOD_108591767
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 

    This work, Headline: WTI 1-22: MV-22 Osprey Basic Assault Support , by LCpl Alexander Ransom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osprey
    Marine Aviation
    MAWTS-1
     Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One
    BAS
     WTI
    MV-22

