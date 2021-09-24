The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency wraps up the final events of the Subterranean Challenge with the virtual competition and the systems competition prize rounds at the Louisville Mega Cavern in Louisville, Ky. The announcement of the grand prize winners follows at an awards ceremony; roundtable discussions begin afterward.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 18:19
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|815210
|Filename:
|DOD_108591745
|Length:
|01:11:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Day 3: DARPA's Subterranean Challenge Wraps Up Final Event, Part 3, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
