STRIKEWERX Spark Sprint: A1C Wahiba Amari

Airman 1st Class Wahiba Amari, 2nd Comptroller Squadron financial operations technician, speaks about how to better the volunteer process for Airmen and event coordinators.
|09.20.2021
|09.24.2021 16:56
|Briefings
|815202
|210920-F-ZZ999-1001
|DOD_108591682
|00:02:11
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|0
|0
