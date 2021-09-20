Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spark Sprint: A1C Wahiba Amari

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Tristan Biese 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Wahiba Amari, 2nd Comptroller Squadron financial operating technician, speaks about how to better the volunteer process for Airmen and event coordinators.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 18:16
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 815201
    VIRIN: 210920-F-ZZ999-267
    Filename: DOD_108591657
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Spark Sprint: A1C Wahiba Amari, by SrA Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Barksdale AFB
    AFGSC
    8th AF

