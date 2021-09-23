B-Roll: Pendleton Marines, sailors get COVID-19 vaccine

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the 13 Area Branch Health Clinic on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 22, 2021. Active duty Marines assigned to Marine Corps Installations West have until Nov. 24 to get fully vaccinated, and are not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after their final dose. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Beard)