    B-Roll: Pendleton Marines, sailors get COVID-19 vaccine

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Video by Cpl. Stephen Beard 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the 13 Area Branch Health Clinic on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 22, 2021. Active duty Marines assigned to Marine Corps Installations West have until Nov. 24 to get fully vaccinated, and are not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after their final dose. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Beard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 17:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815199
    VIRIN: 210923-M-CA666-1001
    Filename: DOD_108591638
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Pendleton Marines, sailors get COVID-19 vaccine, by Cpl Stephen Beard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Marines
    COVID-19
    Vaccine Mandate
    13 Area Medical

