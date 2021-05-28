Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. David Intriago 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 (VMFA-112), Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct pre-flight checks underneath an F/A-18 Hornet at Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth, Texas, Sept. 13, 2021. VMFA-112 departed NAS JRB Fort Worth for a six-month deployment to Iwakuni, Japan as part of the Unit Deployment Program where they will assist in maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Intriago)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 18:13
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 

    This work, VMFA-112 UDP Departure, by LCpl David Intriago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

