VMFA-112 UDP Departure

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/815183" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 (VMFA-112), Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct pre-flight checks underneath an F/A-18 Hornet at Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth, Texas, Sept. 13, 2021. VMFA-112 departed NAS JRB Fort Worth for a six-month deployment to Iwakuni, Japan as part of the Unit Deployment Program where they will assist in maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Intriago)