Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 (VMFA-112), Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct pre-flight checks underneath an F/A-18 Hornet at Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth, Texas, Sept. 13, 2021. VMFA-112 departed NAS JRB Fort Worth for a six-month deployment to Iwakuni, Japan as part of the Unit Deployment Program where they will assist in maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Intriago)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 18:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|815183
|VIRIN:
|210924-M-MO203-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108591435
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, VMFA-112 UDP Departure, by LCpl David Intriago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT