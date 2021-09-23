Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFSOC deputy commander visits future Air Force leaders at FSU, FAMU

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TALLAHASSEE, FL, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Blake Wiles 

    Air Force Special Operations Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Eric Hill, Air Force Special Operations Command deputy commander, speaks to ROTC cadets at Florida State University and Florida A&M University during an event Sept. 23, 2021. Hill spoke about diversity, inclusion and the type of leaders needed for the future of the force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Blake Wiles)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 15:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815179
    VIRIN: 210923-F-NS874-1002
    Filename: DOD_108591394
    Length: 00:04:33
    Location: TALLAHASSEE, FL, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSOC deputy commander visits future Air Force leaders at FSU, FAMU, by SrA Blake Wiles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Special Operations
    CV-22
    Tallahassee
    AFSOC
    ROTC
    Diversity and Inclusion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT