AFSOC deputy commander visits future Air Force leaders at FSU, FAMU

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Eric Hill, Air Force Special Operations Command deputy commander, speaks to ROTC cadets at Florida State University and Florida A&M University during an event Sept. 23, 2021. Hill spoke about diversity, inclusion and the type of leaders needed for the future of the force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Blake Wiles)