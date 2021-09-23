U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Eric Hill, Air Force Special Operations Command deputy commander, speaks to ROTC cadets at Florida State University and Florida A&M University during an event Sept. 23, 2021. Hill spoke about diversity, inclusion and the type of leaders needed for the future of the force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Blake Wiles)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 15:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815179
|VIRIN:
|210923-F-NS874-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108591394
|Length:
|00:04:33
|Location:
|TALLAHASSEE, FL, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFSOC deputy commander visits future Air Force leaders at FSU, FAMU, by SrA Blake Wiles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT