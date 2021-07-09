A team of scientists, researchers and engineers from multiple universities, federal agencies and private non-governmental agencies are operating in multiple spots along the Outer Banks, working to get a clearer understanding on how storms impact shorelines. Broll includes Waves, Beach and Sand Dunes along with research equipment stationed at Duck, North Carolina
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 16:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815170
|VIRIN:
|210907-A-OI229-527
|Filename:
|DOD_108591307
|Length:
|00:15:11
|Location:
|DUCK, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DUNEX DUCK North Carolina Broll, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
