Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New York Foreign Press Center Briefing on the "Readout on the UN General Assembly" with State Department Spokesperson Ned Price

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State         

    New York Foreign Press Center Briefing on the "Readout on the UN General Assembly" with State Department Spokesperson Ned Price

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 15:04
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 815157
    Filename: DOD_108591219
    Length: 00:40:01
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    State Department Spokesperson
    UN General Assembly
    New York Foreign Press Center Briefing
    Ned Price

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT