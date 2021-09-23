B-Roll: Laredo Sector Soft-Sided Facility

Visual documentation of the soft-sided, expedited processing facility in Laredo,Texas, Sept. 23, 2021. The facility provides a suitable location for agents to house and process single adults, family member units, and noncitizen unaccompanied children arriving at the southwest border. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection video by Greg Davis)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 14:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815150
|VIRIN:
|210923-H-VV898-0101
|Filename:
|DOD_108591131
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|LAREDO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
