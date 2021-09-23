Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Laredo Sector Soft-Sided Facility

    LAREDO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Video by Greg L. Davis 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Visual documentation of the soft-sided, expedited processing facility in Laredo,Texas, Sept. 23, 2021. The facility provides a suitable location for agents to house and process single adults, family member units, and noncitizen unaccompanied children arriving at the southwest border. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection video by Greg Davis)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 14:48
    Location: LAREDO, TX, US 

    Texas
    Border Patrol
    Laredo Sector
    soft-sided facility

