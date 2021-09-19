B-roll taken at the 177th Medical Group Nov. 18 and 19, 2021, at the 177th Fighter Wing in Egg Harbor Township, N.J. The 177th MDG had a busy weekend administering flu shots, COVID-19 vaccinations and other pertinent medical services to 177th FW personnel base-wide. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Hunter Hires)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 13:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815134
|VIRIN:
|210919-Z-NR739-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108590959
|Length:
|00:03:48
|Location:
|EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Innovation at the 177th MDG, by A1C Hunter Hires, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT