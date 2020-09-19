Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Innovation at the 177th MDG

    EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Hunter Hires 

    177th Fighter Wing - NJ Air National Guard

    B-roll taken at the 177th Medical Group Nov. 18 and 19, 2021, at the 177th Fighter Wing in Egg Harbor Township, N.J. The 177th MDG had a busy weekend administering flu shots, COVID-19 vaccinations and other pertinent medical services to 177th FW personnel base-wide. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Hunter Hires)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2020
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 15:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815130
    VIRIN: 210919-Z-NR739-1001
    Filename: DOD_108590933
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, US 

