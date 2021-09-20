Kentucky National Guard service members assist local area hospitals in support of COVID-19 pandemic efforts across Kentucky September 20, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Alan Royalty)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 12:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815123
|VIRIN:
|210920-Z-DJ072-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108590908
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kentucky National Guard Assists COVID-19 Hospital Support Effort, by SGT Alan Royalty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
