    Amanda Meyer's District Support Team Endowed Chair Developmental Experience

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Video by Ricardo Garcia-Diaz 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    Amanda Meyer discusses her developmental experience as the District Support Team Endowed Chair for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Great Lakes and Ohio River Division from May through September 2021 and how she plans to incorporate what she learned when she returns to her position as a Project Manager for USACE, Detroit District.

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 12:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815121
    VIRIN: 210924-A-VD018-001
    Filename: DOD_108590884
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: DETROIT, MI, US 
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Amanda Meyer's District Support Team Endowed Chair Developmental Experience, by Ricardo Garcia-Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Detroit District
    Developmental
    Great Lakes Ohio River Division
    District Support Team Endowed Chair

