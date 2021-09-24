Amanda Meyer's District Support Team Endowed Chair Developmental Experience

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Amanda Meyer discusses her developmental experience as the District Support Team Endowed Chair for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Great Lakes and Ohio River Division from May through September 2021 and how she plans to incorporate what she learned when she returns to her position as a Project Manager for USACE, Detroit District.