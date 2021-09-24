Amanda Meyer's District Support Team Endowed Chair Developmental Experience

Amanda Meyer discusses her developmental experience as the District Support Team Endowed Chair for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Great Lakes and Ohio River Division from May through September 2021 and how she plans to incorporate what she learned when she returns to her position as a Project Manager for USACE, Detroit District.
