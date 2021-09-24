Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Occupational Safety

    UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Video by Lee Laska 

    Military Health System

    Occupational Safety. It is everyone's responsibility to be aware and take care of yourself when it comes to workplace environments. Whether you work from home, in a hospital or clinic, or are out in the field, take precautions and preventive measures to ensure your welfare to be able to continue to serve our beneficiaries.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 10:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815118
    VIRIN: 210924-O-BP896-165
    Filename: DOD_108590843
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Occupational Safety, by Lee Laska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MHS Occupational Safety

