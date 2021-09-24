Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Global Army Partnerships to Enhance Medical Readiness Capabilities

    ITALY

    09.24.2021

    Video by Pvt. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    AF with supporting commands and Host Nation’s medical professionals host a MEDREX training to prepare for enhance medical readiness capabilities on September 16. The MEDREX training helps strengthens the partnership between U.S. Army and Africa for effective medical resolutions.

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 09:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 815100
    VIRIN: 210924-A-DR527-110
    Filename: DOD_108590757
    Length: 00:06:07
    Location: IT

    #Allies
    #Readiness
    #MEDREX
    #EnhancedPartnership
    #MedicalReadiness

