Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise High Life 2021 Wrap-Up

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED KINGDOM

    09.13.2021

    Video by Airman Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The 100 Air Refuelling Wing participated in exercise High Life at RAF Fairford, GB, September 13-16, 2021. The exercise involved agile combat employment operations to help develop dispersal, generation, and sustainable capabilities while away from home station.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 09:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 815092
    VIRIN: 210913-F-AB266-398
    Filename: DOD_108590735
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise High Life 2021 Wrap-Up, by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    UK
    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100 ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT