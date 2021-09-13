The 100 Air Refuelling Wing participated in exercise High Life at RAF Fairford, GB, September 13-16, 2021. The exercise involved agile combat employment operations to help develop dispersal, generation, and sustainable capabilities while away from home station.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 09:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|815092
|VIRIN:
|210913-F-AB266-398
|Filename:
|DOD_108590735
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|GB
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Exercise High Life 2021 Wrap-Up, by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
