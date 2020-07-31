Machete Green b-roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Air Force’s 36th Contingency Response Group hosted an exercise called Machete Green with the U.S. Navy’s Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Two-Five from July 29-31, 2020 at Northwest Field, Guam. The exercise objectives were to open an airfield and defend it in a hostile and contested environment maintaining their quick-turn global-response capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)