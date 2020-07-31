Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Machete Green b-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.31.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force’s 36th Contingency Response Group hosted an exercise called Machete Green with the U.S. Navy’s Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Two-Five from July 29-31, 2020 at Northwest Field, Guam. The exercise objectives were to open an airfield and defend it in a hostile and contested environment maintaining their quick-turn global-response capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2020
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 08:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815091
    VIRIN: 200812-F-SX156-1002
    Filename: DOD_108590690
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Machete Green b-roll, by SSgt Ryan Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CRG
    Andersen Air Force Base
    INDOPACOM
    Ryan Brooks
    3N0X6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT