Air National Guard Band of the West Coast musician, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mario Castro, shares his experiences on how performing with the band has afforded him multiple ways to give back to his community at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California. June 18, 2021. Castro and the Air National Guard Band of the West Coast performed live at the Green Hills Memorial Cemetery, California, on Memorial day as part of their annual summer tour, providing entertainment and sharing the story of the Air National Guard through musical performance. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Nieko Carzis)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 07:47
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|815089
|VIRIN:
|210923-Z-QY689-0005
|Filename:
|DOD_108590673
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air National Guard Band musician helps his community by connecting to people through music and military service, by TSgt Nicholas Carzis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT