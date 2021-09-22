Air National Guard Band musician helps his community by connecting to people through music and military service

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air National Guard Band of the West Coast musician, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mario Castro, shares his experiences on how performing with the band has afforded him multiple ways to give back to his community at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California. June 18, 2021. Castro and the Air National Guard Band of the West Coast performed live at the Green Hills Memorial Cemetery, California, on Memorial day as part of their annual summer tour, providing entertainment and sharing the story of the Air National Guard through musical performance. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Nieko Carzis)