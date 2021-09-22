Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air National Guard Band musician helps his community by connecting to people through music and military service

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Carzis 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    Air National Guard Band of the West Coast musician, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mario Castro, shares his experiences on how performing with the band has afforded him multiple ways to give back to his community at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California. June 18, 2021. Castro and the Air National Guard Band of the West Coast performed live at the Green Hills Memorial Cemetery, California, on Memorial day as part of their annual summer tour, providing entertainment and sharing the story of the Air National Guard through musical performance. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Nieko Carzis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 07:47
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 815089
    VIRIN: 210923-Z-QY689-0005
    Filename: DOD_108590673
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 

