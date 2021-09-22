Air National Guard Band of the West Coast Memorial Day performance

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/815088" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Air National Guard Band of the West Coast provides an evening performance during a Memorial Day celebration at the Green Hill Cemetary, Rancho Palos Verdes, California. May 30, 2021. Performing as part of their annual summer tour, the Air National Guard Band of the West Coast provided entertainment to the local community while sharing the story of the Air National Guard through musical performance. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Nieko Carzis)