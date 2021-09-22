Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air National Guard Band of the West Coast Memorial Day performance

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Carzis 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    The Air National Guard Band of the West Coast provides an evening performance during a Memorial Day celebration at the Green Hill Cemetary, Rancho Palos Verdes, California. May 30, 2021. Performing as part of their annual summer tour, the Air National Guard Band of the West Coast provided entertainment to the local community while sharing the story of the Air National Guard through musical performance. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Nieko Carzis)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 07:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815088
    VIRIN: 210530-Z-QY689-0002
    Filename: DOD_108590672
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 

    This work, Air National Guard Band of the West Coast Memorial Day performance, by TSgt Nicholas Carzis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

