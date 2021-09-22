The Air National Guard Band of the West Coast provides an evening performance during a Memorial Day celebration at the Green Hill Cemetary, Rancho Palos Verdes, California. May 30, 2021. Performing as part of their annual summer tour, the Air National Guard Band of the West Coast provided entertainment to the local community while sharing the story of the Air National Guard through musical performance. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Nieko Carzis)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 07:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815088
|VIRIN:
|210530-Z-QY689-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108590672
|Length:
|00:03:21
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air National Guard Band of the West Coast Memorial Day performance, by TSgt Nicholas Carzis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
