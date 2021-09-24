Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Garrison Week in Review - Sept. 24, 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    09.24.2021

    Video by Jason Tudor 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    The US Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Garrison Week in Review newscast for Sept. 24, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 06:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 815086
    VIRIN: 210924-O-SK857-944
    Filename: DOD_108590614
    Length: 00:04:21
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Garrison Week in Review - Sept. 24, 2021, by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Kaiserslautern
    ArmyStrong
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT