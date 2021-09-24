Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wyvern Spark Innovation Competition: Meal Card Activation Revamp

    ITALY

    09.24.2021

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Leandro Corchado and Senior Airman Rylee Sanchez from the 31st Force Support Squadron submitted the Meal Card Activation Revamp idea for the Wyvern Spark Innovation Competition. Two finalists will be chosen to represent Aviano Air Base at the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa level for the Air Force Spark Tank competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Chelsea Hayes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 08:34
    Category: Series
    Location: IT

    31 FW
    Wyvern Spark Innovation

