Wyvern Spark Innovation Competition: Meal Card Activation Revamp

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Leandro Corchado and Senior Airman Rylee Sanchez from the 31st Force Support Squadron submitted the Meal Card Activation Revamp idea for the Wyvern Spark Innovation Competition. Two finalists will be chosen to represent Aviano Air Base at the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa level for the Air Force Spark Tank competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Chelsea Hayes)