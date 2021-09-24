Wyvern Spark Innovation Competition: Implementation of Financial Literacy Course

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Atkins from the 31st Medical Group submitted the Implementation of Financial Literacy Course idea for the Wyvern Spark Innovation Competition. Two finalists will be chosen to represent Aviano Air Base at the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa level for the Air Force Spark Tank competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Chelsea Hayes)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 05:46
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|815083
|VIRIN:
|210924-F-XX000-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108590576
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
