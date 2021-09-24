Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wyvern Spark Innovation Competition: Airmen Against Drunk Driving App

    ITALY

    09.24.2021

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Connor Canty from the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron submitted the Airmen Against Drunk Driving App idea for the Wyvern Spark Innovation Competition. Two finalists will be chosen to represent Aviano Air Base at the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa level for the Air Force Spark Tank competition. (U.S. Air Force video TSgt Tory Cusimano and Chelsea Hayes)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 08:38
    Video ID: 815081
    VIRIN: 210924-F-XX000-1001
    Filename: DOD_108590502
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: IT

    This work, Wyvern Spark Innovation Competition: Airmen Against Drunk Driving App, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31 FW
    Wyvern Spark Innovation

