    Yokota Airmen train with the colossal C-5M Super Galaxy

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    09.19.2021

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Yokota Airmen from maintenance, ground crew, the fire department and more, all participated in an annual C-5M Super Galaxy ground training event on the base flight line from Sept. 6-17 to familiarize themselves with the uniquely colossal aircraft. As the primary mobility hub in the Indo-Pacific, Yokota regularly provides refueling and maintenance support to hundreds of transient aircraft annually, to include the occasional Super Galaxy. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2021
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 

    ACE
    C-5M
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    Agile Combat Employment
    Multi-Capable Airmen

