Yokota Airmen from maintenance, ground crew, the fire department and more, all participated in an annual C-5M Super Galaxy ground training event on the base flight line from Sept. 6-17 to familiarize themselves with the uniquely colossal aircraft. As the primary mobility hub in the Indo-Pacific, Yokota regularly provides refueling and maintenance support to hundreds of transient aircraft annually, to include the occasional Super Galaxy. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 02:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|815067
|VIRIN:
|210924-F-PM645-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108590370
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Yokota Airmen train with the colossal C-5M Super Galaxy, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
