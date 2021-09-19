Yokota Airmen train with the colossal C-5M Super Galaxy

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/815067" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Yokota Airmen from maintenance, ground crew, the fire department and more, all participated in an annual C-5M Super Galaxy ground training event on the base flight line from Sept. 6-17 to familiarize themselves with the uniquely colossal aircraft. As the primary mobility hub in the Indo-Pacific, Yokota regularly provides refueling and maintenance support to hundreds of transient aircraft annually, to include the occasional Super Galaxy. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)