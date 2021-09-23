Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Camp Pendleton hosts the 78th annual Evening Colors Ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, retire and fold the colors during the 79th Annual Evening Colors Ceremony at the Santa Margarita Ranch House on Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 23, 2021. The ceremony was held to commemorate the official dedication of Camp Pendleton, which took place in September 1942. The base was named after Maj. Gen. Joseph H. Pendleton, who had long advocated for a West Coast training base to be established. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Medina)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 03:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815065
    VIRIN: 210923-M-M0421-1001
    Filename: DOD_108590355
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Camp Pendleton hosts the 78th annual Evening Colors Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Marines
    1st Marine Division Band
    Evening Colors
    MCI-West
    Legacy and Tradition

