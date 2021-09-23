B-Roll: Camp Pendleton hosts the 78th annual Evening Colors Ceremony

U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, retire and fold the colors during the 79th Annual Evening Colors Ceremony at the Santa Margarita Ranch House on Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 23, 2021. The ceremony was held to commemorate the official dedication of Camp Pendleton, which took place in September 1942. The base was named after Maj. Gen. Joseph H. Pendleton, who had long advocated for a West Coast training base to be established. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Medina)
