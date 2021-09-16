Military Working Dog handlers from the 8th Security Forces Squadron showcase their K-9's mission at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, Sept. 2021. MWD teams assist the security of the installation. (Department of Defense video by Senior Airman JaNae Jensen)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 00:16
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|815061
|VIRIN:
|210916-F-WN543-501
|Filename:
|DOD_108590300
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PACIFIC UPDATE: MWD Handlers showcase kennels, by SrA JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
