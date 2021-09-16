Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC UPDATE: MWD Handlers showcase kennels

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.16.2021

    Video by Senior Airman JaNae Jensen 

    AFN Kunsan

    Military Working Dog handlers from the 8th Security Forces Squadron showcase their K-9's mission at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, Sept. 2021. MWD teams assist the security of the installation. (Department of Defense video by Senior Airman JaNae Jensen)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 00:16
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 815061
    VIRIN: 210916-F-WN543-501
    Filename: DOD_108590300
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, PACIFIC UPDATE: MWD Handlers showcase kennels, by SrA JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    South Korea
    MWD
    PACUP

