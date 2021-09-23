Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Holloman's Distributes donated pants to male Afghan evacuees

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Video by Spc. nicholas goodman 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Task Force Holloman distributes donated pants to male Afghan evacuees Sept. 23, 2021, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The LSA is made up of temporary housing tents, latrines and leisure areas for Airmen to use freely during their time at Holloman. The Department of Defense, through the U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,00 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 20:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815053
    VIRIN: 210923-A-TV877-1001
    Filename: DOD_108590141
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Holloman's Distributes donated pants to male Afghan evacuees, by SPC nicholas goodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Afghans
    Holloman
    USNORTHCOM
    Afghan personnel and Afghan evacuees
    OPERATIONS ALLIES WELCOME

