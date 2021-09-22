Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Year of the Lightfighter: Dennis McCoola "This is My Home."

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Video by Pfc. Matthew Mackintosh 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Retired Army Lt. Col. Dennis McCoola, a medical officer attached to the 25th Infantry Division from 1978 to 1981, reminisces about his time with the 25th ID and shares how that experience changed his life for the better. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 20:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 815052
    VIRIN: 210922-A-KL951-0001
    Filename: DOD_108590132
    Length: 00:03:52
    Location: HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Year of the Lightfighter: Dennis McCoola "This is My Home.", by PFC Matthew Mackintosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hawaii
    tropic lightning
    lightfighters
    Year of the Lightfighter
    veteran feature

