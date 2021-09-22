Retired Army Lt. Col. Dennis McCoola, a medical officer attached to the 25th Infantry Division from 1978 to 1981, reminisces about his time with the 25th ID and shares how that experience changed his life for the better. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 20:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|815052
|VIRIN:
|210922-A-KL951-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108590132
|Length:
|00:03:52
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Year of the Lightfighter: Dennis McCoola "This is My Home.", by PFC Matthew Mackintosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
