Year of the Lightfighter: Dennis McCoola "This is My Home."

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/815052" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Retired Army Lt. Col. Dennis McCoola, a medical officer attached to the 25th Infantry Division from 1978 to 1981, reminisces about his time with the 25th ID and shares how that experience changed his life for the better. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)