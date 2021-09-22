Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Late night delivery: LCLA airdrops during AvDet 21-4

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    09.22.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the 37th Airlift Squadron prepare to deploy low cost low altitude airdrops over Polish airspace Sept. 22, 2021.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 02:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815051
    VIRIN: 210922-F-PJ020-1001
    Filename: DOD_108590121
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Late night delivery: LCLA airdrops during AvDet 21-4, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Poland
    LCLA
    airdrops
    86 AW
    37 AS
    AvDet 21-4

