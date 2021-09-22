Members of the 37th Airlift Squadron prepare to deploy low cost low altitude airdrops over Polish airspace Sept. 22, 2021.
|09.22.2021
|09.24.2021 02:03
|B-Roll
|815051
|210922-F-PJ020-1001
|DOD_108590121
|00:02:25
|POWIDZ, PL
|0
|0
This work, Late night delivery: LCLA airdrops during AvDet 21-4, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
