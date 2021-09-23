Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: AFA Highlights from the SECAF, CSAF and CMSAF

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Cooper 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights the speeches and policies discussed by the Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, the Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. and the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, during their appearances at the Air Force Association Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Maryland.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 18:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815037
    VIRIN: 210923-F-IZ785-585
    Filename: DOD_108589819
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: AFA Highlights from the SECAF, CSAF and CMSAF, by SSgt Benjamin Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Around The Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT