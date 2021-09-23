Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights the speeches and policies discussed by the Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, the Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. and the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, during their appearances at the Air Force Association Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Maryland.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 18:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|815037
|VIRIN:
|210923-F-IZ785-585
|Filename:
|DOD_108589819
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: AFA Highlights from the SECAF, CSAF and CMSAF, by SSgt Benjamin Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
