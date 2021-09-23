SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: AFA Highlights from the SECAF, CSAF and CMSAF

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights the speeches and policies discussed by the Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, the Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. and the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, during their appearances at the Air Force Association Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Maryland.