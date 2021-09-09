Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    September 9 2021 LPQ&A Event

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Video by LarisaL Langley 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    Technology Transfer and Intellectual Property presented by Ms. Abby Boggs, Technology Transfer Specialist

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 18:59
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 815036
    VIRIN: 210923-F-AE793-001
    Filename: DOD_108589802
    Length: 00:54:32
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Learning Professionals
    LPQ&A
    AFLearningProfessionals
    AFLP

