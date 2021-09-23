Sgt. Donovan McKenzie, a practical nursing specialist with 528th Hospital Center, 1st Medical Brigade, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, speaks on the distribution and administration of vaccines to Afghan evacuees to increase the overall health and safety of the population at Fort Bliss’ Dona Aña Complex in New Mexico, Sept. 23, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 18:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|815035
|VIRIN:
|210923-A-KF816-984
|Filename:
|DOD_108589799
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Afghan evacuees receive vaccines to combat disease, by PFC Maxwell Bass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
