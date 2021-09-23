Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Schriever Space Force Base's new Snowplow updates

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexis Christian 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    This video was created to highlight the innovative changes brought forth by 50th Civil Engineers Squadron Airmen at Schriever Space Force Base. Changes include, a warning light system, liquid application system, updated tie downs for the load box, review camera and a new console location and operating system for the drivers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 18:26
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 815032
    VIRIN: 210923-F-OE360-1001
    Filename: DOD_108589759
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Schriever Space Force Base's new Snowplow updates, by A1C Alexis Christian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CES
    Snowplows

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT