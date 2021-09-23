This video was created to highlight the innovative changes brought forth by 50th Civil Engineers Squadron Airmen at Schriever Space Force Base. Changes include, a warning light system, liquid application system, updated tie downs for the load box, review camera and a new console location and operating system for the drivers.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 18:26
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|815032
|VIRIN:
|210923-F-OE360-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108589759
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Schriever Space Force Base's new Snowplow updates, by A1C Alexis Christian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
