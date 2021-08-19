Airmen from the 673d Medical Group conduct exercise Ready Eagle 21 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 19, 2021. Ready Eagle 21 is a medical readiness training exercise that evaluated the 673d MDG’s ability to respond to a simulated mass casualty event following a notional chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) attack with the goal of enhancing JBER’s medical response capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 16:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815022
|VIRIN:
|210819-F-IP109-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108589622
|Length:
|00:05:29
|Location:
|JOINT-BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 673d MDG conducts Ready Eagle 21 (B-Roll), by SSgt Curt Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
