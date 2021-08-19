Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    673d MDG conducts Ready Eagle 21 (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT-BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Curt Beach 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Airmen from the 673d Medical Group conduct exercise Ready Eagle 21 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 19, 2021. Ready Eagle 21 is a medical readiness training exercise that evaluated the 673d MDG’s ability to respond to a simulated mass casualty event following a notional chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) attack with the goal of enhancing JBER’s medical response capabilities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 16:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815022
    VIRIN: 210819-F-IP109-0002
    Filename: DOD_108589622
    Length: 00:05:29
    Location: JOINT-BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 673d MDG conducts Ready Eagle 21 (B-Roll), by SSgt Curt Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER
    Alaska Command
    673d Medical Group
    ALCOM
    Ready Eagle
    673d MDG
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    USINDOPACOM
    3N0X6
    Ready Eagle 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT