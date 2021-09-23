Year of the Light Fighter - Why I Serve : SGT Carlos Farfan

Sergeant Carlos Farfan, a religious affairs non-commissioned officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team 25th Infantry Division, tells his story about why he serves in the U.S. Army. Sgt. Farfan, describes why he enlisted, what keeps him motivated as he pursuing to become a commissioned officer through the U.S. Army Green to Gold program, and shares advice to those considering career advancement. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Oller/28th Public Affairs Detachment)
