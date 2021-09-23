Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Year of the Light Fighter - Why I Serve : SGT Carlos Farfan

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Video by Spc. Joshua Oller 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sergeant Carlos Farfan, a religious affairs non-commissioned officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team 25th Infantry Division, tells his story about why he serves in the U.S. Army. Sgt. Farfan, describes why he enlisted, what keeps him motivated as he pursuing to become a commissioned officer through the U.S. Army Green to Gold program, and shares advice to those considering career advancement. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Oller/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 16:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815019
    VIRIN: 210923-A-AY372-786
    Filename: DOD_108589604
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: HI, US

    This work, Year of the Light Fighter - Why I Serve : SGT Carlos Farfan, by SPC Joshua Oller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Warriors
    2nd Brigade
    Why I Serve
    28th PAD
    U.S. Army 25th ID
    Year of the Light Fighter

