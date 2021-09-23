Airmen with the 628 Communications Squadron at Joint Base Charleston are highlighted
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 15:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815018
|VIRIN:
|210923-F-CP533-963
|Filename:
|DOD_108589601
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Communications Squadron, by A1C Sara Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT