USNS Mercy Sailors Conduct MERCEX 21-4

SAN DIEGO (Sept. 23, 2021) A video aboard Military Sealift Command (MSC) hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) conducting Mercy Exercise (MERCEX) 21-4 Sept. 23. MERCEX 21-4 is a week-long, pierside training evolution that culminated in a capstone emergency scenario. Mercy can steam to assist anywhere to provide relief as a symbol of Navy Medicine’s abilities around the world, and must be in a five-day-activation status in order to support missions over the horizon, and be ready, reliable and resilient to support mission commanders. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jake Greenberg and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Luke Cunningham)
|09.23.2021
|09.23.2021 14:57
|Video Productions
|210923-N-LW757-1001
|00:01:37
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
