    USNS Mercy Sailors Conduct MERCEX 21-4

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Luke Cunningham and Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob L. Greenberg

    USNS MERCY (T-AH 19)

    210923-N-LW7571-1001
    SAN DIEGO (Sept. 23, 2021) A video aboard Military Sealift Command (MSC) hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) conducting Mercy Exercise (MERCEX) 21-4 Sept. 23. MERCEX 21-4 is a week-long, pierside training evolution that culminated in a capstone emergency scenario. Mercy can steam to assist anywhere to provide relief as a symbol of Navy Medicine’s abilities around the world, and must be in a five-day-activation status in order to support missions over the horizon, and be ready, reliable and resilient to support mission commanders. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jake Greenberg and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Luke Cunningham)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 14:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815005
    VIRIN: 210923-N-LW757-1001
    Filename: DOD_108589429
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Mercy Sailors Conduct MERCEX 21-4, by PO3 Luke Cunningham and PO2 Jacob L. Greenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    hospital ship
    Sailors
    Military Sealift Command
    training
    USNS Mercy
    MERCEX

