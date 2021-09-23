USNS Mercy Sailors Conduct MERCEX 21-4

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



210923-N-LW7571-1001

SAN DIEGO (Sept. 23, 2021) A video aboard Military Sealift Command (MSC) hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) conducting Mercy Exercise (MERCEX) 21-4 Sept. 23. MERCEX 21-4 is a week-long, pierside training evolution that culminated in a capstone emergency scenario. Mercy can steam to assist anywhere to provide relief as a symbol of Navy Medicine’s abilities around the world, and must be in a five-day-activation status in order to support missions over the horizon, and be ready, reliable and resilient to support mission commanders. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jake Greenberg and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Luke Cunningham)