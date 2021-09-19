U.S. Marines with Recapture Tactics Team, Marine Corps Security Force Regiment, and British Royal Marines with 43 Commando Fleet Protection Group Royal Marines refine manual breaching techniques during exercise Tartan Eagle at Naval Support Activity Northwest Annex, Chesapeake, Virginia, Sept. 17, 2021. On training day six of the exercise, servicemembers conduct room-clearing procedures. Exercise Tartan Eagle is a bilateral biyearly training exercise for the U.S. military and British Royal Marines to train close-quarters battle strategy and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 13:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|814991
|VIRIN:
|210919-M-GL991-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_108589322
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NORTHWEST ANNEX, CHESAPEAK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Exercise Tartan Eagle Phase One, by LCpl Jack Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
