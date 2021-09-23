Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Supreme Allied Commander Transformation Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Courtesy Video

    NATO Allied Command Transformation

    French Air and Space Force General Andre’ Lanata, Supreme Allied Commander Transformation, is relieved by French Air and Space Force General Philippe Lavigne during a Change of Command ceremony Sept. 23, 2013 at the Half Moone Celebration Center, Norfolk, Va.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 14:01
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 814988
    Filename: DOD_108589291
    Length: 00:53:33
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Supreme Allied Commander Transformation Change of Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Andre
    Norfolk VA
    Change of Command
    Supreme Allied Commander Transformation
    Philippe Lavigne
    French Air and Space General

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT