Supreme Allied Commander Transformation Change of Command

French Air and Space Force General Andre’ Lanata, Supreme Allied Commander Transformation, is relieved by French Air and Space Force General Philippe Lavigne during a Change of Command ceremony Sept. 23, 2013 at the Half Moone Celebration Center, Norfolk, Va.
|09.23.2021
|09.23.2021 14:01
|Briefings
|814988
|DOD_108589291
|00:53:33
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|1
|1
