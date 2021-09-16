U.S. Marines with Recapture Tactics Team, Marine Corps Security Force Regiment, and British Royal Marines with 43 Commando Fleet Protection Group Royal Marines drill close-quarters combat techniques and weapons handling during exercise during exercise Tartan Eagle at Naval Support Activity Northwest Annex, Chesapeake, Virginia, Sept. 16, 2021. On training day two of the exercise, servicemembers refined close-quarters battle techniques and conducted movement to contact drills with live-fire ammunition. Exercise Tartan Eagle is a bilateral biyearly training exercise for the U.S. military and British Royal Marines to train close-quarters battle strategy and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kealii De Los Santos)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 12:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|814978
|VIRIN:
|210916-M-MA011-1032
|Filename:
|DOD_108589191
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|CHESAPEAKE, VA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Exercise Tartan Eagle Phase One, U.S. Marines and British Royal Marines, by Sgt Kealiiholokaikeikiokalani De Los Santos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT