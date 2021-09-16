Exercise Tartan Eagle Phase One, U.S. Marines and British Royal Marines

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Recapture Tactics Team, Marine Corps Security Force Regiment, and British Royal Marines with 43 Commando Fleet Protection Group Royal Marines drill close-quarters combat techniques and weapons handling during exercise during exercise Tartan Eagle at Naval Support Activity Northwest Annex, Chesapeake, Virginia, Sept. 16, 2021. On training day two of the exercise, servicemembers refined close-quarters battle techniques and conducted movement to contact drills with live-fire ammunition. Exercise Tartan Eagle is a bilateral biyearly training exercise for the U.S. military and British Royal Marines to train close-quarters battle strategy and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kealii De Los Santos)