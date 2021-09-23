Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SASC Hearing for New Transcom Commander

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    The Senate Armed Service Committee holds a hearing to consider the nomination of Air Force Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost as the new commander of U.S. Transportation Command.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 12:46
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 814966
    Filename: DOD_108589019
    Length: 01:18:03
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SASC Hearing for New Transcom Commander, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    John Kirby
    DGOV
    Pentagon Press Secretary
    #DGOVLIVE
    Defense on Demand

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT