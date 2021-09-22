"Capt. Nils A. Olsen, Battalion Assistant Operations Officer, 1st Battalion,
503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, describes exercise Eagle
Storm held in the Croatian Army range "Eugene Kvaternick", Slunj, Sep. 22,
2021. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response
Force in Europe, providing rapidly deploying forces to the U.S. Army Europe,
Africa and Central Command Areas of Responsibility within 18 hours. The
Brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build
stronger relationships and strengthen the alliance". (U.S. Army video by
Vincenzo Vitiello).
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 12:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|814962
|VIRIN:
|210922-A-IG394-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108588942
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|SLUNJ, HR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Exercise Eagle Storm, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
